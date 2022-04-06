RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Shares Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 544,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.
About RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)
