RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of OPP stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.36.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
