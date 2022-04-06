Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
RVSB stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
