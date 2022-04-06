Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.