Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $406,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

