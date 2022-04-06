Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 132,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

