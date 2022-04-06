Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,600 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

