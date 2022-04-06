Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $292,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

