Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $373,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

