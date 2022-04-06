Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

