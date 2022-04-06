Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

