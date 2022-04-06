Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Landec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 18,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

