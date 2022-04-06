Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 22,867 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $72,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.16. 15,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,915. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.