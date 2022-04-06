Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,804 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $30,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.91. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

