Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 43,707 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Loews worth $29,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Loews by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,892,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Loews by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 286,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

