Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $16.16 on Wednesday, reaching $417.38. 8,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,520. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.94 and a 200-day moving average of $492.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a one year low of $353.10 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

