Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $121,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.73. 8,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

