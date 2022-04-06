Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Republic Services worth $132,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after acquiring an additional 335,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 54.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. 11,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

