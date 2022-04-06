Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.66 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,810 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.89% of Comfort Systems USA worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

FIX traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

