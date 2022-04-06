Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.12 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $34,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.