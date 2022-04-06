Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $38.77 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,845 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.29% of News worth $38,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of News stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,840. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
