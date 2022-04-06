Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $70.73 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $70,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,395. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.