Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $78.69 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $78,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $14,919,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WST traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $402.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,468. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.65 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

