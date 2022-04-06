Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of VeriSign worth $36,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.77. 3,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,069. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

