Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,674 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $104,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,503,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,534,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.70. 25,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

