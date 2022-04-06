Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 107,983 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,983 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $86,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 572,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. 1,846,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

