Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 158,213 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 158,213 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of Seagate Technology worth $112,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

