Robert Randall Macewen Sells 33,079 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.41. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.68 and a 1 year high of C$31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

