Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 5.7%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 98,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,693,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.