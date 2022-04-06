Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $318.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

ROK stock opened at $279.10 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

