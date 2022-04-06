Roger S. Jewkes Sells 7,438 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,689,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

