Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 15,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 356,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

