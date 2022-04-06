Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $169,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

Shares of ROKU traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.83. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.