Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 6.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.26 and last traded at $119.38. 30,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,285,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

