Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.02 and last traded at $132.02. Approximately 1,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,580,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $14,977,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $200,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

