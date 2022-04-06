Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $14,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

