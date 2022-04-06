Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.