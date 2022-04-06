Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €175.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($164.84) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.84) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. 215,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,019. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

