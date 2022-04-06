Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 46,055 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.48% of Investar worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $194.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

