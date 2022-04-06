Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,177 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in AES by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

AES opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

