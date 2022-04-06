Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 67,078 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Full House Resorts worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $326.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

