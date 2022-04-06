Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,165 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 199.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

