Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.