Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Andersons by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 55.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth about $383,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,548 shares of company stock worth $4,808,002 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.65. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

