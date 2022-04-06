Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 453,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.