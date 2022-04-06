Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Certara worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 95.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,746 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

