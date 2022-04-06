Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

