Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 485.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,797 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NOW by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NOW by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

DNOW stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

