Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 350.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

