Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.51 Million in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of European Wax Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center Inc has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

